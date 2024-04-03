Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Boosted by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 15.9% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $72,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after buying an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after buying an additional 44,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,113,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.51. 429,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,146. The stock has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.98 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.86.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

