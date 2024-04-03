Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $341.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $242.98 and a 52 week high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

