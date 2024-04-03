VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,198,000 after purchasing an additional 970,943 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,368,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,552,000 after purchasing an additional 166,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,956,000 after purchasing an additional 160,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 150,444 shares during the last quarter.

SMH stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.26. 4,918,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,840,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.93. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $239.14.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

