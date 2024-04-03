VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Position Raised by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 287,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises 2.7% of Vanderbilt University’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vanderbilt University owned approximately 0.27% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $10,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 653.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.83. 3,509,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,790,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $43.89.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

