Vanderbilt University Takes $164,000 Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 340.7% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,927,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,083,000 after buying an additional 4,582,498 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth $24,988,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 144.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,068,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,946,000 after buying an additional 1,223,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth $17,732,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,090,000 after buying an additional 787,907 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 0.3 %

ROIC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.38. 133,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $15.16.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.21). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

