Vanderbilt University Makes New Investment in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000. Smartsheet comprises about 0.5% of Vanderbilt University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.68. 410,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,771. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 0.73. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,354.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $219,268.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,354.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $303,766.88. Following the sale, the executive now owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,258 shares of company stock valued at $963,519. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

