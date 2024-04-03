Vanderbilt University Invests $265,000 in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,630,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,510,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,073.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,019,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,529 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,929,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,656 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,918,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,792. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 107.92%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

