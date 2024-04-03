Vanderbilt University Has $699,000 Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Vanderbilt University increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.52. The company had a trading volume of 340,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,748. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.74. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.03.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

