Vanderbilt University Has $340,000 Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Vanderbilt University raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.76.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.36. The stock had a trading volume of 164,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,343. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.87. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $158.46. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.84%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

