Vanderbilt University Has $1.64 Million Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Vanderbilt University lowered its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,983 shares during the period. Roblox comprises 0.4% of Vanderbilt University’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 949.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $154,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,310 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $489,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,760,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,389,096.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $154,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,310 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 577,707 shares of company stock worth $24,621,127. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of RBLX stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $36.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,815,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,810,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.02. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Roblox’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

