Vanderbilt University Decreases Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Vanderbilt University cut its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 848.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE INVH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,111. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

