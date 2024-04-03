Vanderbilt University Buys New Shares in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,944 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. UiPath accounts for approximately 0.3% of Vanderbilt University’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 32.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $387,354,000 after buying an additional 5,681,577 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in UiPath by 175.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 899.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in UiPath by 251.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,238 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $42,215,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 427,000 shares of company stock worth $9,784,110. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of PATH stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,331,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,345,044. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -127.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PATH

About UiPath

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.