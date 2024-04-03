Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.09

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.09 and last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 493120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54.

Institutional Trading of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,437,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,565,000 after acquiring an additional 54,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 685,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 31,612 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2,366.2% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 596,874 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 202.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 581,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 389,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 23.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,304,000 after buying an additional 100,169 shares during the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

