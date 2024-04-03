Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $7.92

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $7.76. Valneva shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 234 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VALN. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Valneva alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Valneva

Valneva Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Valneva

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Valneva in the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.