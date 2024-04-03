US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.83

Shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.83 and last traded at $49.90, with a volume of 118996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.11.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.04.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 6 Mortgage REITS: How Badly Could Rising Rates Hurt Them?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Bargain Alert: Why Braze’s Selloff Looks Overdone
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Viking Therapeutics Surges Sentiment for Triple Threat GLP-1Pill
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.