US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.83

Shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.83 and last traded at $49.90, with a volume of 118996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.11.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.04.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC grew its position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 240.1% during the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 29,471 shares during the last quarter.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

