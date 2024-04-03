US Solar Fund (LON:USF) Declares Dividend of $0.02

US Solar Fund (LON:USF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

US Solar Fund Stock Performance

Shares of USF opened at GBX 0.47 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 million and a P/E ratio of -9.40. US Solar Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.81 ($0.01).

US Solar Fund Company Profile

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

