US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.42.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $53.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. US Foods has a 52 week low of $35.66 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $45.09.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 1.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in US Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in US Foods by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,311,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in US Foods by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in US Foods by 27.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

