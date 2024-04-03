Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Up 4.4%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 752,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,122,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. On average, analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $686,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,396.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $177,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,396.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

