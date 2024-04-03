United States Oil Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:USO)

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 69,110 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 70% compared to the average daily volume of 40,720 call options.

Shares of USO stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.17. 2,635,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,452,725. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.01. United States Oil Fund has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the third quarter worth $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the third quarter worth $57,000.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

