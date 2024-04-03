United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in United Rentals by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on URI. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.20.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock traded up $11.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $703.39. 162,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $732.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $671.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $551.03. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

