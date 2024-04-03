United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $152.15 and last traded at $150.75. 1,126,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,398,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.87.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

View Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $129.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.