United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Lifted to Buy at Redburn Atlantic

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $180.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s previous close.

UPS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.87.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $149.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.90. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $701,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

