United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Down 3.4% Following Insider Selling

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.59. 135,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 666,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Specifically, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $49,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,017.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UNFI. StockNews.com lowered United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 976.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.