Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Union Pacific by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 184,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $45,366,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 105,199 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 89,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,012,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.37. The company had a trading volume of 491,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,747. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.93 and its 200 day moving average is $231.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $190.37 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

