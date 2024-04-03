Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 226.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNCY. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

UNCY opened at $1.38 on Monday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $47.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 69,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

