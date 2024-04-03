UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned 0.94% of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUDM. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 907.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.87. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72.

About NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

