UMB Bank n.a. Sells 336 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 164,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 143,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

