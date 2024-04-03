UMB Bank n.a. Sells 10,383 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,383 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $72.09 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.18.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 68.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,646. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

