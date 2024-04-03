UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $187.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.35 and a 200 day moving average of $171.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

