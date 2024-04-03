UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,187 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $119.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $153.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.31.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

