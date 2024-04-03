UMB Bank n.a. Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.10% of Mohawk Industries worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.56.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $185,360.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,012.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $125.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $131.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

