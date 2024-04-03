UMB Bank n.a. Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 1.06% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Price Performance

VFVA stock opened at $117.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.11. The firm has a market cap of $628.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

