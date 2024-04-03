UMB Bank n.a. Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,753,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,650,000 after acquiring an additional 709,615 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,874,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,400,000 after buying an additional 296,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,860,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,413,000 after buying an additional 393,937 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of FITB opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $37.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

