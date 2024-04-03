UMB Bank n.a. Has $3.80 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,669,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,185,000 after purchasing an additional 903,307 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.41.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $227.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.37 and its 200-day moving average is $194.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $231.86. The firm has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

