UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

