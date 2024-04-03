UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 471.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac stock opened at $84.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $86.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

