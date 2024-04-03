UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,256 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 154,964 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,389 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 90,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $122.84 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $225.32 billion, a PE ratio of 75.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.04.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

