Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $610.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $630.00 to $610.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.70.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 15.0 %

Shares of ULTA traded down $77.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $441.75. 2,744,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,158. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.14. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

