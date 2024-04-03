U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading 2.9% Higher

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.06 and last traded at $13.05. 63,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 834,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

U.S. Silica Trading Up 7.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.72 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Silica

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

In other U.S. Silica news, EVP Stacy Russell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 262.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,439 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 164.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.