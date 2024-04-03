U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONON. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ON by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in ON by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ON by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in ON by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ON by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

ON Price Performance

NYSE ONON traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.67. 980,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,566,779. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.93. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ON from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

