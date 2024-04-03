U S Global Investors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX)

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Lithium were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atlas Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,525,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atlas Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,864,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $721,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atlas Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Atlas Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ATLX shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Atlas Lithium from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Atlas Lithium from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Atlas Lithium from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Atlas Lithium Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLX traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 31,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,505. Atlas Lithium Co. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $228.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of -1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Atlas Lithium Profile

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

