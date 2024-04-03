U S Global Investors Inc. Has $37,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,503,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,499,000 after purchasing an additional 295,444 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,462,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,430,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,106,000 after purchasing an additional 125,845 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $24.52. 26,873,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,216,621. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $24.57.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

