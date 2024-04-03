U S Global Investors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,500 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 273.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 37,760 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Capri by 742.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 40,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth $2,309,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.48. 159,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.99.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

