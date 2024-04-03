U S Global Investors Inc. Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 80,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $150.75. 1,126,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,398,398. The company has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.87.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

