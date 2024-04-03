U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires New Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,665,000 after buying an additional 1,452,495 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 932,741 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 104,956 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 131.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,706,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,526,000 after purchasing an additional 969,863 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

PAVE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,100 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

