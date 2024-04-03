Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.87

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.87 and last traded at $26.83, with a volume of 258306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

A number of analysts have commented on TNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $796.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of -0.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 39,309 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

