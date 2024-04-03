Trust Point Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 220,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,609,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Trust Point Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Trust Point Inc. owned about 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,519 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,211,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,898,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 144.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 331,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after purchasing an additional 195,868 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.40. 127,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,292. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average of $72.47. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

