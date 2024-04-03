Trust Point Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 152,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,460,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Trust Point Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,216,000 after purchasing an additional 229,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,814,000 after purchasing an additional 138,408 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,469. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.10 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.43. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

