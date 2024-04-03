Trust Point Inc. Purchases New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,417 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after acquiring an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after acquiring an additional 277,484 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after acquiring an additional 202,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 12.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,092,000 after acquiring an additional 498,957 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $496.22. 761,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,599,423. The company has a market capitalization of $222.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $569.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

