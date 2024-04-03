Trust Point Inc. Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 21,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.55. 3,671,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,922,533. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $128.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.